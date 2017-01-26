'King of Death' heroin blamed for multiple overdoses, deaths
Nassau police are issuing a warning about a batch of heroin known as "King of Death" which has been linked to 10 suspected overdoses in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Police and drug counselors say they haven't seen "King of Death" on Long Island yet, but fear it won't be long before they do.
