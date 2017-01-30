Just Announced: The Pretenders will p...

Just Announced: The Pretenders will play a headlining set in A.C. this spring

After a fall tour in support of their latest album Alone , which included one of the most fierce Free at Noon concerts in recent memory, The Pretenders just announced a run of dates for the winter and spring. They're with their fall touring partner Stevie Nicks for most of the run, with the exception of a handful of headlining dates - and lucky for us, one of the headlining gigs is in our region.

