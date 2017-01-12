Internet gambling helps Atlantic City...

Internet gambling helps Atlantic City casinos post first revenue hike in 10 years

Read more: News12.com

Figures released Thursday by state gambling regulators show the casinos earned $2.6 billion from gamblers in 2016, an increase of 1.5 percent from a year earlier. The last time Atlantic City casino revenue increased was in 2006, just as a wave of Pennsylvania casinos began opening and drawing away Atlantic City's customers.

