Icahn plans to surrender Trump Taj Mahal casino license
This Oct. 10, 2016 photo shows striking union members picketing outside the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J. moments before it shut down. Owner Carl Icahn plans to surrender the casino license for the shuttered facility, and has filed a deed restriction against the property preventing any future buyer from using it as a casino unless they pay an unspecified fee.
