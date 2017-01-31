Hotel guests targeted in plan to save police, fire jobs in Atlantic City

TRENTON -- A bill that would add a temporary $2 surcharge to Atlantic City hotel rooms to help prevent layoffs in the local police and fire departments has advanced in the New Jersey Legislature. The state Assembly's appropriations committee on Monday voted 8-0, with three abstentions, to approve the measure, less than a week after it was introduced by its main sponsor, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto .

