For Trump, the 1980s still hold relevance
In this December 1987 file photo, Donald Trump, right, pictured with his father, Fred Trump, left, and boxing promoter Don King participate in news conference in Atlantic City, N.J. Many of President-elect Donald Trump's cultural touchstones, which he'd frequently namedrop at campaign rallies and on Twitter, including Don King, were at their peak in the 1980s, the decade that Trump's celebrity in New York rose, Trump Tower was built, "The Art of the Deal" was published and he first flirted with running for public office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC