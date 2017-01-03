Fired security guard gets 11 years for robbing Atlantic City casino
TRENTON -- An Atlantic City man who admitted robbing Caesars Casino after he was fired from his job as a security guard was sentenced Friday to state prison, authorities said. Izyiah Plummer, 22, conspired with three other men to pull off the armed robbery of two employees collecting cash from a kiosk inside the casino in July of 2014, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
