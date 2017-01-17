Enjoy the next 2 days before big coas...

Enjoy the next 2 days before big coastal storm hits N.J.

Read more: The Jersey Journal

While a coastal storm is still headed toward New Jersey on Sunday afternoon, the next two days won't be bad, though only Saturday will be rain-free. A coastal storm that is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain is expected to arrive Sunday, according to AccuWeather.com.

Atlantic City, NJ

