Easton musician selected for Eastern honors band
Leah Pasch, a senior at Easton Area High School , was selected to perform in the Eastern Division Conference of the National Association for Music Education concert to be held in Atlantic City in April. She participates in the Red Rover marching band, wind ensemble and symphony orchestra.
