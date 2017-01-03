Driver flees scene after pedestrian s...

Driver flees scene after pedestrian struck by 2 cars: police

GALLOWAY TWP -- Police said they are looking for a black SUV that fled the scene of a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. Dorcas Frimpong, 52, of Atlantic City, was crossing the westbound lane of Jimmie Leeds Road at 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a 2006 White Dodge Dorango, Galloway Township police said on Facebook.

