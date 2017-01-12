Deever Joins Avalon Borough Council
At its Jan. 11 meeting, Borough Council selected long-time resident and local businessman James Deever to fill the council vacancy created when William Burns resigned in December. Deever, 57, has lived in Avalon for 26 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
