Crews Search for Missing Fisherman in Little Egg Harbor

Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police and Tuckerton Fire Department are searching for a missing clam fisherman in Little Egg Harbor Jan. 13. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Barnegat Light, after they were notified of the missing man at about 8 a.m..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.