Christie speech should be known as SO...

Christie speech should be known as SOS 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Governor Chris Christie has given up trying to solve New Jersey's massive financial problems, the result of corruption and mismanagement for which he is largely responsible. Christie is going to talk about heroin addiction and aspirations for good feelings in his final State of the State address with the lowest approval ratings of his seven-year reign of terrible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec '16 101resident 10
Proper Meal Nov '16 lala 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,490 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC