Christie speech should be known as SOS 2017
Governor Chris Christie has given up trying to solve New Jersey's massive financial problems, the result of corruption and mismanagement for which he is largely responsible. Christie is going to talk about heroin addiction and aspirations for good feelings in his final State of the State address with the lowest approval ratings of his seven-year reign of terrible.
