Christie administration makes unexpec...

Christie administration makes unexpected hire in Atlantic City takeover

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- New Jersey has made an unexpected hire in the ongoing state takeover that Gov. Chris Christie 's administration has ordered to fix Atlantic City 's ailing finances -- a top-ranking official in city hall. Jeffrey Chiesa, the former state attorney general and U.S. senator whom Christie tapped to lead the takeover , brought on Jason Holt, Atlantic City's business administrator, to assist in the state's effort to prevent the iconic seaside gambling resort from falling into bankruptcy, according to multiple reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump! 21 hr Josh 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! 21 hr Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,355 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC