Christie administration makes unexpected hire in Atlantic City takeover
TRENTON -- New Jersey has made an unexpected hire in the ongoing state takeover that Gov. Chris Christie 's administration has ordered to fix Atlantic City 's ailing finances -- a top-ranking official in city hall. Jeffrey Chiesa, the former state attorney general and U.S. senator whom Christie tapped to lead the takeover , brought on Jason Holt, Atlantic City's business administrator, to assist in the state's effort to prevent the iconic seaside gambling resort from falling into bankruptcy, according to multiple reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump!
|21 hr
|Josh
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|21 hr
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC