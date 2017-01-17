Christie administration makes unexpected hire in Atlantic City takeover

TRENTON -- New Jersey has made an unexpected hire in the ongoing state takeover that Gov. Chris Christie 's administration has ordered to fix Atlantic City 's ailing finances -- a top-ranking official in city hall. Jeffrey Chiesa, the former state attorney general and U.S. senator whom Christie tapped to lead the takeover , brought on Jason Holt, Atlantic City's business administrator, to assist in the state's effort to prevent the iconic seaside gambling resort from falling into bankruptcy, according to multiple reports.

