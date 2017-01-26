Chabad Jewish Center at Stockton Univ...

Chabad Jewish Center at Stockton University fInds permanent home

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

After operating out of a temporary space since September, Chabad at Stockton has found a permanent home. Co-directors of the religious and social hub, Rabbi Meir and Shaina Rapoport, closed on the more than 7,000-square-foot building earlier this week, which sits on 2.7 acres, and is located at 118 E Jimmie Leeds Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump! 3 hr Josh 2
More Family Friendly Stores Jan 20 kelly 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Jan 19 Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,754 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC