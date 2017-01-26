Chabad Jewish Center at Stockton University fInds permanent home

After operating out of a temporary space since September, Chabad at Stockton has found a permanent home. Co-directors of the religious and social hub, Rabbi Meir and Shaina Rapoport, closed on the more than 7,000-square-foot building earlier this week, which sits on 2.7 acres, and is located at 118 E Jimmie Leeds Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.