Captured! Suspect who escaped NJ State Police vehicle while enroute to jail
Daniel Newman 22, of Lawrenceville, Georgia was being taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Hamilton, from the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, early Sunday moring when he got out of the car while wearing handcuffs and ran into the woods, according to police. Newman had originally been arrested on theft related charges.
