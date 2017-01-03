Bruce Springsteen: A Trump presidency makes me afraid
Bruce Springsteen performs during a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Independence Mall in Philadelphia on Nov 7, 2016. (Lori M. Nichols Now, the politically minded New Jersey rocker says he's feeling afraid as Trump, a Republican, prepares to be sworn in as America's 45th president later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC