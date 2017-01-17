Beach town uses blunt talk to fight drowning death lawsuit
In this Oct. 25, 2016 photo Sandra Smith, left, Tasha Hart, center, and Domonique McNeil, right, appear at a news conference in Egg Harbor Township N.J., regarding the drowning deaths of relatives at a beach in North Wildwood N.J. Lawyers for Smith's family are trying to get a judge to order that a section of beach be permanently closed to the public because the sand is prone to giving way under the feet of beach goers, plunging them into water over their heads. The town asserts that closing the beach would ruin things for others who still want to go there, and that the unstable sand condition is part of nature and not something the town is obligated to fix.
