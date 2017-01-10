Atlantic City mayor: Christie is an 'enemy of civil rights'

TRENTON -- Last year, Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian suggested Gov. Chris Christie was seeking to set up "fascist dictatorship" in his city. Guardian made the comments -- without mentioning Christie by name -- during a speech on Martin Luther King Day at a service held by the local NAACP at St. James AME church in the seaside gambling resort, according to a report by the Press of Atlantic City.

