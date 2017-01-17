Atlantic Cape Scholarships Available; Filing Deadline is Feb. 10
The filing deadline for Atlantic Cape Community College's 2017 Student Scholarship Application Packet is fast approaching. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10. Atlantic Cape offers a variety of merit- and need-based scholarships for students who are continuing their studies at Atlantic Cape or transferring to another college in the fall.
