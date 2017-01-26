Atlantic Cape Community College Invites Students to Hands-On FAFSA Sessions
Atlantic Cape Community College invites students to attend a free hands-on FAFSA session for help completing a 2017-2018 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Sessions will be held at the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., on the following dates: Financial aid specialists will provide information, answer questions and help students complete a 2017-2018 online FAFSA form.
