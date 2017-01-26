Atlantic Cape Board of Trustees Addresses Decline in Culinary Enrollment

The Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees approved issuing notices of potential layoffs to members of the Academy of Culinary Arts Faculty Association at its regular meeting Jan. 24, at the Cape May County Campus. External factors, including the closure of five gaming properties in Atlantic City and a decrease of college-age residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties, have led to a steady decline in enrollment at the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape.

