Atlantic Cape Board of Trustees Addre...

Atlantic Cape Board of Trustees Addresses Decline in Culinary Enrollment

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Cape May County Herald

The Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees approved issuing notices of potential layoffs to members of the Academy of Culinary Arts Faculty Association at its regular meeting Jan. 24, at the Cape May County Campus. External factors, including the closure of five gaming properties in Atlantic City and a decrease of college-age residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties, have led to a steady decline in enrollment at the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07) 17 hr wonkashoreboy 38
Dems cutting their own throats! Fri Josh 1
Trump! Jan 26 Josh 2
More Family Friendly Stores Jan 20 kelly 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Jan 19 Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,090 • Total comments across all topics: 278,339,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC