Atlantic Cape Board of Trustees Addresses Decline in Culinary Enrollment
The Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees approved issuing notices of potential layoffs to members of the Academy of Culinary Arts Faculty Association at its regular meeting Jan. 24, at the Cape May County Campus. External factors, including the closure of five gaming properties in Atlantic City and a decrease of college-age residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties, have led to a steady decline in enrollment at the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wall police captain signals plan to file $5M de... (Sep '07)
|17 hr
|wonkashoreboy
|38
|Dems cutting their own throats!
|Fri
|Josh
|1
|Trump!
|Jan 26
|Josh
|2
|More Family Friendly Stores
|Jan 20
|kelly
|1
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Jan 19
|Josh
|1
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|Jan 11
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
