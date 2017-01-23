Are you a 'kangaroo' mom? Technique helps ease newborn entry into the world: report

Yesi Cubas Bonilla of Atlantic City, N.J., kisses her newborn on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Pomona, N.J. Bonilla gave birth to the first baby born at AtlantiCare Mainland Campus in 2017. Research has shown skin-to-skin contact between a mother and her premature infant immediately after birth helps babies thrive.

