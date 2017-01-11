AG says Manahawkin doc knew he was giving out compromised vaccines
New details are emerging about the complaint filed by the state Attorney General's office against a Manahawkin pediatrics practice and a doctor who allegedly doled out improperly refrigerated vaccines to about 900 area children. According to a report by The Press of Atlantic City, health inspectors visited Dr. Michael Bleiman's office last July 28 and found 280 vaccines stored at incorrect temperatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|4 hr
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|101resident
|10
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC