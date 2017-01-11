AG says Manahawkin doc knew he was giving out compromised vaccines

New details are emerging about the complaint filed by the state Attorney General's office against a Manahawkin pediatrics practice and a doctor who allegedly doled out improperly refrigerated vaccines to about 900 area children. According to a report by The Press of Atlantic City, health inspectors visited Dr. Michael Bleiman's office last July 28 and found 280 vaccines stored at incorrect temperatures.

