After Revel disaster, celeb chef set to open 3 restaurants in A.C.

Philly-based chef Jose Garces, here at JG Domestic in Philadelphia, will be opening three new restaurants at the Tropicana in Atlantic City this year. Jose Garces , the Food Network Iron Chef who runs a Philly-based restaurant empire, will be opening three restaurants at Tropicana Atlantic City on March 3, two years after his last A.C. adventure ended with the shuttering of Revel .

