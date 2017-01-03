After Revel disaster, celeb chef set to open 3 restaurants in A.C.
Philly-based chef Jose Garces, here at JG Domestic in Philadelphia, will be opening three new restaurants at the Tropicana in Atlantic City this year. Jose Garces , the Food Network Iron Chef who runs a Philly-based restaurant empire, will be opening three restaurants at Tropicana Atlantic City on March 3, two years after his last A.C. adventure ended with the shuttering of Revel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14)
|3 hr
|JOSH
|2
|Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|98
|Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|12
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|101resident
|10
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC