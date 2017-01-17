A giant in Flint area education has p...

A giant in Flint area education has passed away

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

Lenore Croudy had been ill for the past few months. Not only was she the longest serving member and chairperson of the Mott Community College Board of Trustees in the college's history, she served on numerous boards and clubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Family Friendly Stores 1 hr kelly 1
Trump! Thu Josh 1
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Thu Josh 1
News A pot-growing seminar attracts crowd in A.C. (Sep '14) Jan 11 JOSH 2
News Hasidic Jew Who Converted to Islam Admits Makin... (Nov '13) Jan 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 98
Atlantic City Music Thread (Nov '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 12
the real truth about the jews Dec 29 Fitus T Bluster 2
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,091,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC