3 years later, no known plan for shuttered Atlantic Club casino-hotel

The first in a string of casino closures, the Atlantic Club at the southern end of the boardwalk dealt its last on Jan. 13 three years ago. Despite its oceanfront location at a main entrance to the gambling city, the casino-hotel remains dormant with no solid signs of life in the near future.

