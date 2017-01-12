3 years later, no known plan for shuttered Atlantic Club casino-hotel
The first in a string of casino closures, the Atlantic Club at the southern end of the boardwalk dealt its last on Jan. 13 three years ago. Despite its oceanfront location at a main entrance to the gambling city, the casino-hotel remains dormant with no solid signs of life in the near future.
