Will 2017 be better for Atlantic City...

Will 2017 be better for Atlantic City than 2016 was?

In the past year, yet another casino closed, the state took over the city's assets and decision-making power, and massive debt remained a millstone around the city's neck. But in 2017, the former Revel casino plans to reopen as the renamed Ten resort; a giant Ferris Wheel should arrive on the Boardwalk, and a project combining a new college campus and corporate headquarters for a natural gas company could breathe new life into a sleepy section of the city.

