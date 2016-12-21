Will 2017 be better for Atlantic City than 2016 was?
In the past year, yet another casino closed, the state took over the city's assets and decision-making power, and massive debt remained a millstone around the city's neck. But in 2017, the former Revel casino plans to reopen as the renamed Ten resort; a giant Ferris Wheel should arrive on the Boardwalk, and a project combining a new college campus and corporate headquarters for a natural gas company could breathe new life into a sleepy section of the city.
