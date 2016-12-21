Warm day in N.J. could near record te...

Warm day in N.J. could near record temperatures

12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The mercury is already in the 50s across much of New Jersey as of 7 a.m. and could climb into the 60s by this afternoon. While the National Weather Service says the high in Trenton will reach 57, AccuWeather.com is calling for top temperature of 64. The record high for Dec. 27 is 63, established last year.

