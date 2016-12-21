Virginia Man Faces Charges in Connection to Ocean City Bank Robbery, Other Robberies
Atlantic City Police announced the arrest of a man Dec. 16 wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Ocean City Dec. 15. Ocean City Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect to the public. The suspect was later identified as Bruce Higgins Jr., 42, of Herndon, Va., by Atlantic City Police Officers James Bower and Anthony Grajales who recognized the suspect from a prior police interaction.
