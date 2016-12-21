Sharpton blasts state takeover of Atlantic City
Rev. Al Sharpton criticized New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City during an appearance in the fiscally troubled city on Sunday, the Press of Atlantic City reported. "Atlantic City is now a colony," Sharpton said, according to the newspaper.
