Sale of quirky New Jersey beach house...

Sale of quirky New Jersey beach house could end era

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

It's not clear whether that means the new owners will change the back of the house, which faces the beach and has a deck with a roof and sidewalls but is otherwise open. For years people in Margate have stopped and peered inside, and some use it as a landmark when they're giving directions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec 4 101resident 10
Proper Meal Nov '16 lala 1
Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13) Nov '16 Peter 5
News Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 5
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC