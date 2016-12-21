Rising number of robberies raises concerns in Atlantic City36 minutes ago
Just before dark Monday afternoon, 17-year-old Efaj Ahmed sat on the stool behind the counter of his father's convenience store, waiting to sell the next box of cereal or cigarettes. A man in a mask walked in, put a gun on the counter and demanded cash from the Atlantic City High School student.
