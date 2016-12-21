Remove flaws from anti-Icahn casino bill | Editorial
One recent piece of state legislation may have moved effortlessly onto Gov. Chris Christie's desk because a casino-owning billionaire didn't think of calling it a "revenge" bill. A similar strategy by New Jersey's newspaper publishers was credited, among other factors, with the decisive -- if temporary -- failure of legislation that would have let government entities stop putting paid legal notices in local publications.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
