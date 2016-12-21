Rain possible, but not snow, in final days before Christmas
While the chances of a white Christmas are next to none, we're also not likely to see any snow in the last days leading up to it. People heading to Christmas destinations on Friday shouldn't encounter any problems in New Jersey and surrounding areas, according to AccuWeather.com.
