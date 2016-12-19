Poker pro Phil Ivey ordered to pay Borgata casino $10M
Is it cheating if you win at baccarat because you notice an imperfection in the pattern on the backs of playing cards? Poker pro Phil Ivey ordered to pay Borgata casino $10M Is it cheating if you win at baccarat because you notice an imperfection in the pattern on the backs of playing cards? Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i7ZvBw Late last week, a federal judge told Ivey - who grew up in Roselle - that he had to pay the Atlantic City casino $10,130,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov 23
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC