[PIC] Corvette Factory Workers Celebrate the End of 2016 with a Message

It's known that the workers in the Bowling Green Assembly Plant have a special relationship with the owners of the cars they build and because of that, they occasionally offer a little surprise message here and there as they assemble the vehicles running down the line. Service personnel at Kerbeck Corvette in Atlantic City, NJ found one such message on the bottom of this new Corvette they just received from Bowling Green.

