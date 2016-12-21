New Jersey's 2016 political hits, misses _ and tossups
New Jersey's Republican governor and Democrat-led Legislature appeared in the national spotlight in 2016 more for their political misses than their hits. Those included Chris Christie's failed presidential campaign, a rejection of northern New Jersey casinos and no book deal for the governor while in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC