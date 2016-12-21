New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal
There are 1 comment on the News12.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal. In it, News12.com reports that:
New Jersey lawmakers are about to give final approval to a bill that would punish billionaire investor Carl Icahn for closing Atlantic City's Trump Taj Mahal casino. The state Assembly is to vote Monday on a bill that would impose a five-year license suspension for anyone shutting down a casino after January 2016.
#1 Monday Dec 19
who is it really punishing;
rediculous
