There are on the News12.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal. In it, News12.com reports that:

New Jersey lawmakers are about to give final approval to a bill that would punish billionaire investor Carl Icahn for closing Atlantic City's Trump Taj Mahal casino. The state Assembly is to vote Monday on a bill that would impose a five-year license suspension for anyone shutting down a casino after January 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News12.com.