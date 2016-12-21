New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for c...

New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal

There are 1 comment on the News12.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Trump Taj Mahal. In it, News12.com reports that:

New Jersey lawmakers are about to give final approval to a bill that would punish billionaire investor Carl Icahn for closing Atlantic City's Trump Taj Mahal casino. The state Assembly is to vote Monday on a bill that would impose a five-year license suspension for anyone shutting down a casino after January 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
doctorss2

Wilmington, DE

#1 Monday Dec 19
who is it really punishing;
rediculous
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec 4 101resident 10
Proper Meal Nov 23 lala 1
Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13) Nov '16 Peter 5
News Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 5
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
News Donald Trump's 'nasty woman' remark adds to woe... Oct '16 o see the light 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,243

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC