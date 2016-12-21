More gambling is not what New Jersey ...

More gambling is not what New Jersey needs

Saturday

In what is no longer a surprising and wide-open display of his contempt and shameful disrespect for the hard working people who elected him, Gov. Christie last week insulted over 80 percent of the voters of New Jersey by calling us "dumb" for voting down casino gambling in North Jersey in November's ballot referendum. Well, I'll tell you what's really dumb, Governor.

Atlantic City, NJ

