Miami Beach: Most Expensive U.S. Dest...

Miami Beach: Most Expensive U.S. Destination to Spend New Year's Eve 2016

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

That's according to the latest survey from CheapHotels.org , which compared 30 major destinations in the United States based on the cost of their lodging this December 31st. For each destination, the survey established the minimum amount visitors will have to spend on December 31, 2016 to stay overnight in a double room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec 4 101resident 10
Proper Meal Nov '16 lala 1
Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13) Nov '16 Peter 5
News Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 5
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,781 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC