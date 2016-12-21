Miami Beach: Most Expensive U.S. Destination to Spend New Year's Eve 2016
That's according to the latest survey from CheapHotels.org , which compared 30 major destinations in the United States based on the cost of their lodging this December 31st. For each destination, the survey established the minimum amount visitors will have to spend on December 31, 2016 to stay overnight in a double room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC