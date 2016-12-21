Man charged with murder, weapons coun...

Man charged with murder, weapons counts in woman's slaying

Murder charges have been filed against a man sought in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found inside an Atlantic City apartment where they both lived. Atlantic County prosecutors say 43-year-old Joseph McCoy also faces two weapons counts stemming from the death of 23-year-old Jacqueline Hoyle, who was found early Tuesday at the North Tennessee Avenue residence.

