Man charged with murder, weapons counts in woman's slaying
Murder charges have been filed against a man sought in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found inside an Atlantic City apartment where they both lived. Atlantic County prosecutors say 43-year-old Joseph McCoy also faces two weapons counts stemming from the death of 23-year-old Jacqueline Hoyle, who was found early Tuesday at the North Tennessee Avenue residence.
