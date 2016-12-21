Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union's M...

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union's Membership Supports Atlantic City Rescue Mission

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union's membership embraced the spirit of the holiday and collected gifts for the children staying at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Over 300 gifts poured in for children that may not have had the opportunity to receive a gift at all.

