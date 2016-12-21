Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union's Membership Supports Atlantic City Rescue Mission
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union's membership embraced the spirit of the holiday and collected gifts for the children staying at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Over 300 gifts poured in for children that may not have had the opportunity to receive a gift at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC