High Point student earns highest honors

High Point Regional High School Senior Hannah Orr earned the highest honor by being selected to “All-Eastern Mixed Chorus.” The All-Eastern encompasses outstanding high school students from 11 states - Maine through Maryland. During her audition for All-State Choir - the top honor in New Jersey, of which she was a member for two years, Orr placed within the top 20 sopranos of New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (South).