High Point student earns highest honors
High Point Regional High School Senior Hannah Orr earned the highest honor by being selected to “All-Eastern Mixed Chorus.” The All-Eastern encompasses outstanding high school students from 11 states - Maine through Maryland. During her audition for All-State Choir - the top honor in New Jersey, of which she was a member for two years, Orr placed within the top 20 sopranos of New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (South).
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov 23
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC