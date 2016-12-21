Firefighter fired from $78K job over stolen WaWa Sizzli
Ashton Funk won the singles row for Margate Beach Patrol in 2011, setting a record. A New Jersey firefighter who was fired from his $78,0000 job after shoplifting $7.98 from a WaWa store must forfeit his job, an appeals court ruled this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov 23
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC