Christie's pick of prosecutor to run A.C. shows why the Donald was wise to dump him | Mulshine
I have long been of the belief that once someone has been a prosecutor he is ill-suited for any task in life other than to find quick and convenient ways to imprison his fellow citizens. There's been a lot of speculation that Donald Trump sent our governor back up Interstate 95 with his bags packed because of the bad news that came out of the Bridgegate trial just before the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov 23
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC