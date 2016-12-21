Chris Christie could use a visit from the Ghost of Christmas Past - 2010 to be precise |...
Chris Christie sulks his way through Mike Pence's acceptance speech at the Republican Convention in Cleveland last summer; He would go on to lose a power struggle with Pence thanks once again to his oversized ego and ambition. Chris Christie went on the radio last week to condemn "the haters" who are keeping him from getting paid for writing a book while he's still governor.
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
