Carl Icahn closed Trump Taj Mahal in ...

Carl Icahn closed Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. Now he's advising Donald Trump.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Jersey Journal

WASHINGTON -- Investor Carl Icahn, who recently closed the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City after employees walked out over health insurance and other benefits, was named Wednesday as a special adviser to incoming President-elect Donald Trump on overhauling federal regulations. During the campaign, Trump suggested Icahn could be treasury secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec 4 101resident 10
Proper Meal Nov '16 lala 1
Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13) Nov '16 Peter 5
News Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 5
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,584

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC