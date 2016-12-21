Carl Icahn closed Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. Now he's advising Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON -- Investor Carl Icahn, who recently closed the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City after employees walked out over health insurance and other benefits, was named Wednesday as a special adviser to incoming President-elect Donald Trump on overhauling federal regulations. During the campaign, Trump suggested Icahn could be treasury secretary.
