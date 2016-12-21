Atlantic City cops arrest 101 in year-end crackdown on 3 blocks
In two months, police crammed this shore resort's jail cells with 101 people as a result of a quality-of-life crackdown on three short beachfront blocks. Officials hope to spread this effort out to the rest of the city.
