Atlantic Cape Board Appoints Dr. Richard Perniciaro Interim President

The Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees named Dr. Richard Perniciaro of Pleasantville the interim president at its Dec. 20 meeting at the Mays Landing Campus. Perniciaro, executive vice president of Planning, Research & Facilities, and dean of the Worthington Atlantic City Campus, will serve as interim president from Jan. 1-29, following the retirement of Dr. Peter L. Mora.

