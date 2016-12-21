Atlantic Cape Board Appoints Dr. Richard Perniciaro Interim President
The Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees named Dr. Richard Perniciaro of Pleasantville the interim president at its Dec. 20 meeting at the Mays Landing Campus. Perniciaro, executive vice president of Planning, Research & Facilities, and dean of the Worthington Atlantic City Campus, will serve as interim president from Jan. 1-29, following the retirement of Dr. Peter L. Mora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12)
|Dec 4
|101resident
|10
|Proper Meal
|Nov '16
|lala
|1
|Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Peter
|5
|Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|5
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC